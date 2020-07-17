Related Program: 
NWA COVID-19 Task Force Holds School Mask Drive

The Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Task Force is collecting face coverings to donate to area school districts to give to students. Residents can donate handmade cloth masks or purchased single-use masks. The drive ends on August 7 and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center St., Fayetteville, AR 72701 - Leave the donations inside the entry from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Rogers Police Department, 1905 S Dixieland Rd., Rogers, AR 72758 - Leave the donations inside the marked community room from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb St., Springdale, AR 72764 - Leave the donations on the first floor main entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
Governor Issues Statewide Face Covering Mandate

By 20 hours ago

After months of resisting a statewide mask mandate, but facing mounting COVID-19 cases, Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order requiring face coverings in both indoor and outdoor public spaces if social distancing can't be observed. The mandate goes into effect Monday. Hutchinson said the rising number of cases, which included 817 new coronavirus cases Thursday, deaths and hospitalizations speak for themselves. The mandate includes a list of exemptions and fines of $100 to $500 can be levied for non-compliance.

Debate Over Safety of Returning to the Classroom Continues

By Jul 14, 2020

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speaks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the safety of reopening schools for in-person instruction this fall. They also discuss the commutation of Roger Stone by President Trump.

Arkansas Education Association Calls for Statewide Safety Standards for School Reopening

By Jul 13, 2020
Courtesy / Arkansas Education Association

Following Governor Asa Hutchinson's Thursday briefing with Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key regarding school reopening in the fall, the Arkansas Education Association issued a statement expressing somce of its concerns with the plan and reopening overall. We speak with AEA Executive Director Tracey-Ann Nelson about the statement.

Governor Delays Start of School Year, Outlines Response Plan

By & Jul 10, 2020

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced the 2020-2021 school year start date will be pushed back from Aug. 13 to the week of Aug. 24, but no later than Aug. 26. He also announced a three-tiered response system for when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19.

Largest School District in Arkansas Prepares for Reopening

By Jul 10, 2020
Courtesy / Springdale School District

With about 22,500 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the Springdale School District is the largest in the state. The district also has many students of Latino and Marshallese descent, which are two communities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We discuss the district's reopening plans come fall with Superintendent Jared Cleveland, who started his new position on July 1.