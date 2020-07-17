NWA COVID-19 Task Force Holds School Mask Drive

The Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Task Force is collecting face coverings to donate to area school districts to give to students. Residents can donate handmade cloth masks or purchased single-use masks. The drive ends on August 7 and donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center St., Fayetteville, AR 72701 - Leave the donations inside the entry from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Rogers Police Department, 1905 S Dixieland Rd., Rogers, AR 72758 - Leave the donations inside the marked community room from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb St., Springdale, AR 72764 - Leave the donations on the first floor main entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday