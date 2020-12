On today's show, we have the highlights from the governor's weekly coronavirus response briefing, which he held the day after the first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas. Plus, we head to Tulsa International Airport, which will be the first in the country to begin offering coronavirus PCR testing and results to ticketed passangers. And, we hear from a pulmonary critical care physician who was one of the first people in our region to get the COVID-19 vaccine.