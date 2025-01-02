Engineering Safer Drinking Water
Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering, discusses the discovery of a new compound formed by the decomposition of inorganic chloramine disinfectants in drinking water.
Short Talks From The Hill is a podcast highlighting research and scholarly work at the University of Arkansas campus. Each segment features a university researcher discussing their work. You can listen to Short Talks From The Hill on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.