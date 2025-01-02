© 2025 KUAF
Short Talks From the Hill

Engineering Safer Drinking Water

By Todd Price,
Hardin Young
Published January 2, 2025 at 10:43 AM CST
Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering

Julian Fairey, associate professor of civil engineering, discusses the discovery of a new compound formed by the decomposition of inorganic chloramine disinfectants in drinking water.

Short Talks From The Hill is a podcast highlighting research and scholarly work at the University of Arkansas campus. Each segment features a university researcher discussing their work. You can listen to Short Talks From The Hill on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Todd Price
Todd Price is a research communications specialist at the University of Arkansas.
Hardin Young
Hardin Young is assistant director of research communications at the University of Arkansas.
