Ozarks At Large

Cobblestone Farms Regenerates to Feed Community

Published March 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
1 of 11  — IMG_6398.jpeg
Cobblestone Farms executive director Kelton Hays talks business with Dot, a Blue Heeler member of the farm's canine staff, in front of the greenhouse.
J. Froelich
2 of 11  — IMG_6402.jpeg
Cobblestone Farms greenhouse is lush with vegetable starts.
J. Froelich
3 of 11  — IMG_6404.jpeg
Vegetable starts flourish inside Cobblestone Farms' greenhouse.
J. Froelich
4 of 11  — IMG_6406.jpeg
Cobblestone Farms' hoop house is filled with emerging vegetable starts.
J. Froelich
5 of 11  — IMG_6409.jpeg
Winter garlic grows in a patch among Cobblestone Farms' freshly tilled fields.
J. Froelich
6 of 11  — IMG_6415.jpeg
Cobblestone Farms complex is located in west Fayetteville north of Weddington Road.
J. Froelich
7 of 11  — IMG_6412.jpeg
Cobblestone Farms sheep lounge in their fenced enclosure in the warm sun, as their canine guards Mitch and Nadji confer about the nice spring weather.
J. Froelich
8 of 11  — IMG_6420.jpeg
Late winter sun drenches a Cobblestone Farms hoop house.
J. Froelich
9 of 11  — IMG_6418.jpeg
Kelton Hays poses next to the farm's vegetable plots and indoor growing facilities currently filled with starts.
J. Froelich
10 of 11  — IMG_6423.jpeg
Four farm beehives hum with honeybees, preparing to pollinate farm crops.
J. Froelich
11 of 11  — IMG_6424.jpeg
The farm's entry road circles through and around the large farm complex.
J. Froelich

Fallow during the global pandemic, Cobblestone Farms in west Fayetteville is regenerating this spring season with fresh staff and labor to sustainably grow food to market, as well as to donate to northwest Arkansas hunger relief agencies. Sign ups are available to those seeking harvest share boxes for both Cobblestone Farm-raised produce and meat.

Tags

Ozarks At Large FarmingSustainable AgricultureFood Insecurity
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
