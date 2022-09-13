© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

UAMS Quest for National Cancer Institute Status Fueled by State Medical Marijuana Sales Tax Revenue

Published September 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT
A significant portion of tax revenue collected from medical marijuana sales in Arkansas is granted each year to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute in Little Rock. The tax funding is being spent on facilities expansion, research and development, and hiring new key staff in a quest to be certified as a National Cancer Institute — the first in Arkansas.

