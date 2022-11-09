© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Researchers, brewers work to bring local hops to local breweries

Published November 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST
The Ivory Bill Brewing Company hosted a Science Hour about local hops this past weekend.
Anna Pope/ KUAF
Anna / KUAF
Empty glasses sit on the counter at the Ivory Bill Brewery.
Amanda McWhirt prepares samples of dried hops for attendees to smell.
Anna Pope / KUAF
After grabbing a drink, attendees gather in the brewery for the presentation.
Anna Pope / KUAF

Water, malt, yeast and hops are the main ingredients for beer. After a three-year study to find what hops can grow in the Natural State researchers, are trying to find if local brewers would use locally grown hops. This could provide another way for producers to diversify their crops, enter an expanding brewery industry and introduce a local flavor in Arkansas’ beer scene.

Anna Pope
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
