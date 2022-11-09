Researchers, brewers work to bring local hops to local breweries
1 of 4 — IMG_1401.JPG
The Ivory Bill Brewing Company hosted a Science Hour about local hops this past weekend.
Anna Pope/ KUAF
2 of 4 — IMG_1408.JPG
Anna / KUAF
Empty glasses sit on the counter at the Ivory Bill Brewery.
3 of 4 — IMG_1406.JPG
Amanda McWhirt prepares samples of dried hops for attendees to smell.
Anna Pope / KUAF
4 of 4 — IMG_1411.JPG
After grabbing a drink, attendees gather in the brewery for the presentation.
Anna Pope / KUAF
Water, malt, yeast and hops are the main ingredients for beer. After a three-year study to find what hops can grow in the Natural State researchers, are trying to find if local brewers would use locally grown hops. This could provide another way for producers to diversify their crops, enter an expanding brewery industry and introduce a local flavor in Arkansas’ beer scene.