Ozarks At Large

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 'PACT Act Week of Action' in Arkansas

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST
pact-grove.png
Courtesy USDVA
U.S. Army Huey helicopter sprays highly toxic defoliant called 'Agent Orange' over waterways and farm fields during the Vietnam War.

A new bipartisan law known as the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” or PACT Act is rolling out across the country, including in Arkansas. The PACT Act provides medical care and benefits to generations of Veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving in the military. Two experts with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System provide guidance on the new law. They and others will also field questions at an in-person town hall Thursday, December 15 from 4 – 7pm at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock. Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks is hosting a virtual PACT Act town hall Wednesday, December 14 at 10am.

Tags
