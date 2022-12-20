© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

The Cate Brother's Legacy, Liz Cheney talks democracy, Amending Fayetteville's Graffiti Code and More

By Kyle Kellams,
Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
OAL-Grove-new-Transparent
KUAF

On today's show, the Pryor Center Profile highlights the Cate Brothers, and Middle-earth interpretation of a 1,000-year-old poem. Also, Teresa Turk, a Fayetteville City Council member, proposed an amendment to the city's graffiti code. Plus, hours after the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack made four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump, the Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Crystal Bridges Museum of American ArtArkansas PBSPoetryUniversity of ArkansasGraffitiVandalismPryor Centerlocal musicOzarks at Large
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
