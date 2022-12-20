The Cate Brother's Legacy, Liz Cheney talks democracy, Amending Fayetteville's Graffiti Code and More
On today's show, the Pryor Center Profile highlights the Cate Brothers, and Middle-earth interpretation of a 1,000-year-old poem. Also, Teresa Turk, a Fayetteville City Council member, proposed an amendment to the city's graffiti code. Plus, hours after the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack made four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump, the Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney spoke at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.