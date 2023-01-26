Access to Healthcare in NWA, Arkansas' Maternal Health and More

On today's show, Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, and teen pregnancy and infant mortality are nearly the highest, according to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI). The center's officials raised awareness this Monday for the state ranking last in maternal health. Also, $240 million of the $1.1 billion spent on the region’s Medicare enrollees’ healthcare were spent on services outside region in 2019, according to an analysis from ACHI. Plus, the Fort Smith Symphony prepares for a busy few weeks, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and an update of bills from the Arkansas Legislature.

