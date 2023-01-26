© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Access to Healthcare in NWA, Arkansas' Maternal Health and More

By Kyle Kellams,
Josie LenoraAnna PopeRachell Sanchez-Smith
Published January 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, and teen pregnancy and infant mortality are nearly the highest, according to Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI). The center's officials raised awareness this Monday for the state ranking last in maternal health. Also, $240 million of the $1.1 billion spent on the region’s Medicare enrollees’ healthcare were spent on services outside region in 2019, according to an analysis from ACHI. Plus, the Fort Smith Symphony prepares for a busy few weeks, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and an update of bills from the Arkansas Legislature.

Tags
Ozarks At Large HealthMaternal HealthaddictionNorthwest Arkansas Business JournalMedicarebooksFort Smith Symphony
Kyle Kellams
News Director / Ozarks at Large Host
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Anna Pope
Growth Impact Reporter
See stories by Anna Pope
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Associate Producer
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Related Content
  • derek-finch-zkrPU_1AwdU-unsplash.jpg
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    $240 Million Spent on Medicare Enrollees' Health Care Outside NWA
    Anna Pope
    Healthcare facilities expanded or have made plans to grow as Northwest Arkansas’ population swells. But many people find care outside of the region. About $240 million of the nearly $1.1 billion spent on the region’s Medicare enrollees’ healthcare were spent on services outside region in 2019, according to an analysis from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.
  • dopamine-grove.png
    Ozarks at Large Stories
    The Body, the Mind and Addiction
    Kyle Kellams
    The New York Times Best Seller, "Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Influence" is now available in paperback. We spoke with author Dr. Anna Lembke about addiction, the body and mind for a short conversation on today's show. A longer version will air on Weekend Ozarks at Large, Sunday at 9 a.m.
  • fort-smith-symphony.jpg
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    No Rest for Fort Smith Symphony
    Kyle Kellams
    The Fort Smith Symphony doesn't have idle time between concerts. We sat down with John Jeter, the music director and conductor of the symphony, to discuss the next few weeks' activities for the musicians.
  • biz-jrn-grove
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    A Change for JUNK Brands
    Paul Gatling
    Craig Lile is leaving JUNK Brands and talks to Paul Gatling about what his next professional adventure might be on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
  • USE THIS ONE
    Ozarks At Large
    This locally produced news magazine has covered news, sports, politics, arts & culture and the quirky and unusual happenings in the Ozarks for more than three decades.Listen to or subscribe to our podcast:SpotifyApple PodcastsStitcherKUAF AppListen to our stories:Apple PodcastsStitcherYou can also follow along in your email inbox by subscribing to the Ozarks at Large newsletter.