Arkansans Turn North to Purchase Recreational Marijuana, Risk Arrest Upon Return

On today's episode, some Arkansans are traveling to Missouri for recreational marijuana and transporting purchases back across state lines remains a federal felony offense. Plus, investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell will speak about his book, "Race Against Time. The book follows his work that reopened cold murder cases of civil rights activists. Also, a panel discusses food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas in a new episode of KUAF's "Undisciplined." The latest on from the Arkansas Legislature, an upcoming discussion on no-knock warrants and more.e.