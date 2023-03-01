© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Arkansans Turn North to Purchase Recreational Marijuana, Risk Arrest Upon Return

By Kyle Kellams,
Jacqueline FroelichCaree BantonJosie LenoraMatthew Moore
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's episode, some Arkansans are traveling to Missouri for recreational marijuana and transporting purchases back across state lines remains a federal felony offense. Plus, investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell will speak about his book, "Race Against Time. The book follows his work that reopened cold murder cases of civil rights activists. Also, a panel discusses food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas in a new episode of KUAF's "Undisciplined." The latest on from the Arkansas Legislature, an upcoming discussion on no-knock warrants and more.e.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
Caree Banton
Caree Banton is the host of "Undisciplined"
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
    Arkansans Flocking to Missouri to Purchase Legal Weed but Risk Arrest Upon Return
    Jacqueline Froelich
    Recreational marijuana is now legal to purchase in Missouri by adults age 21 and over, living in-state or out-of-state, with just a valid government-issue photo ID. Several hundred dispensaries recently licensed by the state to sell adult-use cannabis like Flora Farms, with locations across southwest Missouri, report being patronized by a growing number of Arkansans, who are unable to purchase legal pot back home. But transporting purchases back across state lines remains a federal felony offense.
    Undisciplined Live: Food Insecurity in Northwest Arkansas
    Caree Banton
    Coming to you live from Memorial Hall on the University of Arkansas campus, the latest episode of "Undisciplined" discusses the history and current work being done on food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas. The panel includes, David Street, Judy Kamau, Terrius Bruce, Denise Garner, Monique Jones and Casey Cowan.
    Education Bill Advances, Approaching No-Knock Warrants Discussion
    Kyle Kellams
    Ozarks at Large's guide to the past 24 hours and the next 24 hours includes the latest from the Arkansas Legislature, and upcoming panel on the University of Arkansas campus about no-knock warrants.
    Racing Against Time to Solve Murders of the Civil Rights Era
    Kyle Kellams
    Jerry Mitchell is an investigative journalist who worked to reopen cold murder cases of civil rights activists. His book, "Race Against Time," chronicles the investigations and trials of the men who killed Medgar Evers, the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Ala. and others. He will discuss the book March 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library as a part of the annual "Gathering of the Groups" event and Northwest Arkansas Community College's Spring Arts and Culture Festival.
