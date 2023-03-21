© 2023 KUAF
Poultry Companies and Oklahoma Get More Time to Reach Agreement

By Timothy Dennis,
Matthew MooreAnna Pope
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT
KUAF

On Ozarks at Large's daily news recap, Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma are granted a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a remediation plan for the Illinois River Watershed. Also, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders requests to secure a major disaster declaration after winter storm earlier this year. Plus, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T will celebrate a new cell tower tomorrow. The tower will provide service to 1,000 people in Delaware County in Oklahoma.

Ozarks At Large The OutlineIllinois River WatershedSportsPoultry LitterUniversity of ArkansasEntrepreneursfarm bureauCherokee NationWinter StormArkansas PoliticsInternetOzarks at Large
