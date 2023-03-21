Poultry Companies and Oklahoma Get More Time to Reach Agreement

On Ozarks at Large's daily news recap, Northwest Arkansas poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma are granted a 90-day extension to reach an agreement on a remediation plan for the Illinois River Watershed. Also, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders requests to secure a major disaster declaration after winter storm earlier this year. Plus, the Cherokee Nation and AT&T will celebrate a new cell tower tomorrow. The tower will provide service to 1,000 people in Delaware County in Oklahoma.