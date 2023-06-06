© 2023 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Two Arkansas teachers selected for National Geographic expedition

By Daniel Caruth
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT
50 K-12 teachers from across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico were selected as this year's Grosvenor Teacher Fellows.
courtesy / National Geographic Society
Brittany Berry is a teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale.
courtesy / Springdale Public Schools
Matt Holden is a science teacher at Fayetteville High School
courtesy / Matthew Holden

Two Northwest Arkansas teachers have been awarded the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship from the National Geographic Society. Matt Holden, a science teacher at Fayetteville High School, and Brittany Berry, EAST facilitator at Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale, will take part in research expeditions to Antarctica later this year.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
