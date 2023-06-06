Two Arkansas teachers selected for National Geographic expedition
50 K-12 teachers from across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico were selected as this year's Grosvenor Teacher Fellows.
courtesy / National Geographic Society
Brittany Berry is a teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale.
courtesy / Springdale Public Schools
Matt Holden is a science teacher at Fayetteville High School
courtesy / Matthew Holden
Two Northwest Arkansas teachers have been awarded the Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship from the National Geographic Society. Matt Holden, a science teacher at Fayetteville High School, and Brittany Berry, EAST facilitator at Helen Tyson Middle School in Springdale, will take part in research expeditions to Antarctica later this year.