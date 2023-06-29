Market Center of the Ozarks takes root in downtown Springdale

The 45,000-square foot Market Center of the Ozarks, under construction on east Emma Avenue in Springdale, will open next summer. The state-of-the art facility funded by the Walton Family Foundation will offer a wealth of resources to regional farmers, food entrepreneurs and surrounding communities. Ozarks at Large's Jacqueline Froelich takes a tour of the center's Spring Creek Food Hub which recently opened in temporary quarters on West Shady Grove Road.