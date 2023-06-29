Market Center of the Ozarks takes root in downtown Springdale
Gated entrance leads to Market Center of the Ozarks construction site on East Emma Avenue.
Signage for the future Market Center of the Ozarks on East Emma Avenue.
Architectural rendering of future Market Center of the Ozarks in Springdale.
Bob Offerle (left) Interim Executive Director of Spring Creek Food Hub stands inside temporary warehouse quarters with Marcy Pummill - Food Hub Coordinator, Brian Busker - Warehouse Manager, Tyler Keeling - Sales and Value Chain Manager and Trey Baucum - Delivery Driver.
CSA boxes packed with greens and other produce will be delivered to subscribers.
Fresh-picked radishes will be packed in CSA boxes and bags for delivery.
Crates of fresh summer lettuce are kept cool inside the refrigerated warehouse.
Crates of yams from the previous growing season, remain fresh for delivery inside the climate control warehouse.
Community Clinic Special Programs Coordinator Jazmin Rivas, left, oversees distribution of discounted CSA produce to patients provided by Spring Creek Food Hub. Abbie Luzius, right, serves as Community Development Manager at the clinic.
The 45,000-square foot Market Center of the Ozarks, under construction on east Emma Avenue in Springdale, will open next summer. The state-of-the art facility funded by the Walton Family Foundation will offer a wealth of resources to regional farmers, food entrepreneurs and surrounding communities. Ozarks at Large's Jacqueline Froelich takes a tour of the center's Spring Creek Food Hub which recently opened in temporary quarters on West Shady Grove Road.