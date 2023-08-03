© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas tax revenue on the rise

By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle KellamsMatthew Moore
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT
KUAF

Arkansas tax revenue increases in 2023

Tax revenue is up 4.5% to begin the new fiscal year in Arkansas. That’s a comparison of this July to July 2022, and already about 3% higher than the Department of Finance and Administration estimated. The most recent fiscal year surplus of $1.1 billion was the third consecutive year of a surplus of near or more than $1 billion.

The hottest days of the year for NWA

These next few days in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are expected to be the hottest days of the year. Darby Bybee, chief meteorologist for 40/29 News, said it’s normal for the last week of July and first week of August to be the hottest time of year.

Bybee said to expect the heat to be at its peak beginning today in Northwest Arkansas.

If people are going to be outside, whether it’s for work or for pleasure, he said it’s important to take the heat seriously and find shade. Heat and high temperatures are the most deadly weather-related hazards in the U.S.

Walton Family Foundation invests in K-12 education

The Walton Family Foundation is investing more than $1 million in a K-12 education initiative. The foundation announced yesterday this funding will allow a Cleveland-based organization called Young Entrepreneur Institute at University School to expand into Northwest Arkansas. The two-year pilot program will allow public and charter schools in the region to access curricula, materials and experiences from the area and nationwide providers.

