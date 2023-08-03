Arkansas tax revenue on the rise

Arkansas tax revenue increases in 2023

Tax revenue is up 4.5% to begin the new fiscal year in Arkansas. That’s a comparison of this July to July 2022, and already about 3% higher than the Department of Finance and Administration estimated. The most recent fiscal year surplus of $1.1 billion was the third consecutive year of a surplus of near or more than $1 billion.

The hottest days of the year for NWA

These next few days in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are expected to be the hottest days of the year. Darby Bybee, chief meteorologist for 40/29 News, said it’s normal for the last week of July and first week of August to be the hottest time of year.

Bybee said to expect the heat to be at its peak beginning today in Northwest Arkansas.

If people are going to be outside, whether it’s for work or for pleasure, he said it’s important to take the heat seriously and find shade. Heat and high temperatures are the most deadly weather-related hazards in the U.S.

Walton Family Foundation invests in K-12 education