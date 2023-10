In preparation for FORMAT Festival, KUAF reporter Sophia Nourani spoke with the legendary anonymous art collective, the Guerrilla Girls. Formed in 1985, the Guerrilla Girls are a group of feminist, female artists whose goal is to fight racism and sexism within the art world with their projects. The anonymous art group will be exhibiting art at FORMAT this weekend, which is their first time presenting their art at a music festival. (Song featured: New Radio by Bikini Kill)

