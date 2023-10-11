Stigler Lecture Series in Anthropology and Archeology returns after hiatus

The Stigler Lecture Series in Anthropology and Archeology at the University of Arkansas is returning after a pandemic-created hiatus.

Dyan Youpee, the Director of the Montana Cultural Resource Department and Tribal Historic Preservation Order, will deliver this year’s talk on Nov. 1 at the Fayetteville Public Library. She works to catalog and repatriate Native American cultural items and human remains. Ozarks At Large's Kyle Kellams discusses with her what she wants most to impress upon an audience when speaking.