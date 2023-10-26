Alice L. Walton School of Medicine reaches accreditation milestone

Alice L. Walton School of Medicine reaches candidate status in accreditation

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville has reached an accreditation milestone and expanded their leadership team. The accrediting authority for medical education programs in the US officially granted the school candidate status, which was a requirement prior to the graduation of their inaugural class in 2029. The school has also hired general counsel, a chief of staff, and an assistant dean of student affairs. The college hopes to be approved to begin recruiting students by the summer of 2024 and welcome its first class in the fall of 2025.

Welcome Health offers assistance to those who lost Medicaid coverage

Welcome Health is extending invitations to people who have lost Medicaid health coverage because of a lapse in their paperwork. During the pandemic, clients were not required to renew their paperwork because local DHS offices tried to keep office visits to a minimum. Therefore, renewals were automatic. This year the pre-pandemic renewal systems were put back in place, but many families missed their notices of renewal and lost coverage. Monika Fischer-Massie, executive director of Welcome Health said they are partnering with Legal Aid of Arkansas to provide guidance:

"If a person's Medicaid coverage has changed or been terminated," Fischer-Massie said, "he or she can go to Legal Aid of Arkansas, which is in the old Washington County courthouse, and get assistance. The help desk is available every Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, and there's no appointment necessary. So if the Legal Aid of Arkansas or clients who recently lost Medicaid, who need to help for dental services, who need help with medical or dental care, the Legal Aid Resource Center welcomes help where they can get the care they need without having to be concerned about how they pay for them."

She said Welcome Health provides many health and dental services in an effort to assure northwest Arkansas residents that can get the medical attention they need:

"We want to assure that all folks who live in Northwest Arkansas have access to care they can afford," she said. "Even those with insurance often cannot go to the doctor because they have co-pays or deductibles. They just cannot."

Inquiries or appointments can be made by calling 444-7548 or at their website.

Jeff Edwards to be next dean of Dale Bumpers College

The University of Arkansas is selecting Jeff Edwards as the next dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Edwards is a UA professor and director of the Department of Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks announces new executive director

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has announced a new executive director. Ashley Wardlow will take on the role beginning Dec. 18. Wardlow has previously worked as the interim president & CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the executive director of the NWA Tech Summit, and a development officer at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. In a press release, Wardlow said she’s honored to take the helm as executive director and is committed to nurturing the growth of this cherished institution.

Summit for the Future of National Service

More than two dozen speakers are scheduled to participate in today’s Summit for the Future of National Service at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. Former President Clinton will convene the gathering, taking place on the 30th anniversary of President Clinton's signing of the National and Community Trust Act of 1993. The law established the Corporation for National and Community Service and created AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

Jason Isbell to headline Freshgrass

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline the next edition of Freshgrass in Bentonville in May. The Momentary, , host of the two-day festival, announced artists attached to the event yesterday. The list of performers also includes Trampled by Turtles, Ruthie Brown and Arkansauce. The third Bentonville edition of Freshgrass is scheduled for May 17 and 18.

True Lit Festival concludes with R.L. Stine

The annual True Lit Festival at the Fayetteville Public Library concludes tonight with an appearance from R.L. Stine, creator of the Goosebumps and Fear Street series. The Guinness Book of Records lists Stine as the best-selling book series author in the world. He said he gets book ideas one at a time:

"I always laugh about these authors," Stine said. "You know, they give advice and say, 'Keep a notebook with you. As soon as you have an idea, write it down and keep a notebook full of ideas.' You don't need a notebook full of ideas— You need one. One idea, then you write it, then you get one more idea. Don't keep a notebook of ideas."

More details about his talk can be found at their website. You can hear his entire interview with us from last week on our website.

