Madison County farm encounters avian influenza

Arkansas encounters avian influenza

There is at least one farm in northwest Arkansas affected by avian influenza. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reports testing has confirmed cases on a poultry farm in Madison County. The department stresses the cases do not represent a danger to humans or will affect meat or poultry products.

Arkansas revenue trends downward

Lower tax rates mean Arkansas revenue has fallen in the first four months of the fiscal year in Arkansas. Daniel Breen with Little Rock Public Radio has more.

UAMS receives five stars

Healthgrades, a leading resource used by consumers to find a health care provider, is assigning five stars — its highest rating — to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for its treatment of heart failure, pneumonia and respiratory failure, and — for the third consecutive year — cranial neurosurgery, or brain surgery.

Razorback soccer plays for SEC Championship

The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorback soccer team will play for the SEC Tournament Championship after defeating No. 18 Mississippi State last night 2-0 in the tourney semifinals. Arkansas will face the second seed in the tournament, Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks, the regular-season champs, are in the tournament finals for the seventh time in the last eight years and it will be the ninth appearance in the title game overall for Arkansas. Despite all of those appearances, the Razorbacks have never won the tournament

And a quick reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We’ll fall back and gain an hour, officially Sunday morning at 2 p.m.