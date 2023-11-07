Political hopefuls file for for candidacy at Capitol rotunda

Political candidates file paperwork at State Capitol

All week long, candidates filing for office in Arkansas are heading to the Capitol rotunda in Little Rock to officially submit their paperwork. One of those candidates filing yesterday was retired Colonel Marcus Jones. Jones is running as a Democrat for the U.S. Congress in District 2, which covers central Arkansas.

“I am progressive in most social issues, but the issues I’m focused on in this campaign, quite frankly, are the things that I interact with and I talk to citizens [about]," Jones said. "And what they’re most interested in talking about are wages, the economy, job growth, and healthcare in particular.”

District 3, which covers much of northwest Arkansas, will also see a Democratic challenger to a Republican incumbent. Caitlin Draper spoke to Roby Brock on Capitol View this weekend and said her desire to help people has pushed her to run for office.

“As a social worker, I see the people of Arkansas suffering under the oppression of our current leadership every single day," Draper said. "Our freedoms are at risk, our rights are at risk, and I want to run for Congress in the third district to advocate for the people who have a voice here and the ones who do have a voice. I want to advocate for all Arkansans in the third district.”

The incumbent in District 2, Republican French Hill, and in District 3, Republican Steve Womack, will be running for reelection.

Early voting begins today

And while November 2024 will be a major election year, there are a handful of issues and races on the ballot this November, with early voting beginning today. The city of Gravette in Benton County will be voting on a bond to levy 3/4 of a percent sales and use tax. That tax will be used for street and sewer improvements as well as refunding bonds.

In Crawford County, two school board seats are in the running to be filled. One is for the Alma school district, and the other in Cedarville. Both of those races are unopposed. And in Washington County, Fayetteville City Council Ward 1 is on the ballot. Four candidates are seeking this position. Election Day is November 14th.

Gov. Sanders endorses Donald Trump

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is endorsing former President Donald Trump for a return to the White House. Governor Sanders was the former president’s first press secretary during his time in the Oval Office. She released an endorsement statement to CNN last night. She’ll also appear with him at a campaign rally in Florida this week.

SLS Community hosts 5k race at Kessler Mountain

The “SLS Dash 5K for Neurodiversity” will take place Saturday, Nov. 18, at Kessler Mountain Regional Park at 9 a.m.

The SLS Dash is organized by the nonprofit Supporting Lifelong Success for Neurodiverse Adults. SLS welcomes neurodiverse participants with all abilities to compete in the 5K and 1-mile Fun Run. Proceeds will support SLS’s planned live, work, and play community for neurodiverse adults, located right next to Kessler Mountain. Food will be available, plus music by Cosmic Alchemy. Early registrants qualify for an SLS Dash t-shirt. Early online registration is encouraged.

Razorback soccer secures No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

The No. 10 Razorback soccer team will open play in the NCAA Tournament Friday as a No. 2 seed. That matches the highest seed ever given to the Razorbacks. Arkansas hosts Grambling, winners of the SWAC Tournament, Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that match meets the winner of Ohio State-Pittsburgh on Sunday. Arkansas is one of eight SEC teams to receive an NCAA bid.

John Brown University women’s soccer team plays for the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

The John Brown University women’s soccer team is playing for a spot in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament finals tonight. JBU, the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, is hosting Mid-America Christian at Alumni Field in Siloam Springs. A victory propels JBU to the finals on Friday.