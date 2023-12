Nate Walls is the owner of Second Hand Smoke barbecue and catering. He also runs a non-profit, Second Helping NWA. Later this month, Second Helping NWA will coordinate their Trails of Love event with Woodstone Pizza to collect toys, coats, and more for families in northwest Arkansas. Walls spoke with Ozarks at Large Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about these events.