The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
The Medium partners with Live in America for '60 in 60'

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 26, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST
The Medium
/
themedium.art

The Medium is celebrating any and almost all kinds of media early next month. The venue is a partner with Live in America in Springdale to present “60 in 60”. The concept: give 60 people just 60 seconds to do what they want on stage…with only a few restrictions. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with Carra Martinez, the co-artistic director of Fusebox, the nonprofit leading the Live in America Festival and a Springdale residency connected to the program, and Amber Perrodin, artist and community manager at The Medium, to find out more.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
