The Medium partners with Live in America for '60 in 60'

The Medium is celebrating any and almost all kinds of media early next month. The venue is a partner with Live in America in Springdale to present “60 in 60”. The concept: give 60 people just 60 seconds to do what they want on stage…with only a few restrictions. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams talked with Carra Martinez, the co-artistic director of Fusebox, the nonprofit leading the Live in America Festival and a Springdale residency connected to the program, and Amber Perrodin, artist and community manager at The Medium, to find out more.