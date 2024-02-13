Game and Fish creates forest of fish habitats in Beaver Lake

Late last year, the Game and Fish Commission’s northwest Arkansas staff took advantage of low water levels in Beaver Lake to add 119 new fish habitat sites to the reservoir. Game and Fish used a specially modified habitat barge to place large trees and branches in areas of the lake where woody cover was once sparse.

Staff utilized large hardwood trees, lumber, and cedar trees for the new habitats. Game and Fish removed the cedars from banks surrounding Beaver Lake. This project assisted the commission’s larger cedar removal project as the species has encroached on many habitats and become invasive.