'The Prom' draws from real events to create a fictional story with true social commentary

The Prom is a musical comedy that uses a real-life event for inspiration. The basic, fictional plot: actors panned for their performances in a failed Broadway play decide to find a “cause” to improve their image. The element rooted in fact: the characters read about a teen girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, and the local PTA tries to deny her that experience. This week Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Morgan Hicks, production director, and Jason Burrow, the music director, about the show.