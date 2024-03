Sarah McCammon is a reporter for NPR. Her new book, Exvangelicals: On Living, Loving and Leaving the White Evangelical Church, documents her upbringing in an evangelical household and follows her egress from such a life, as well as those of others who grew up the same way and departed as well. McCammon spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the book and her transition out of an all-encompassing religious life.