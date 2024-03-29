© 2024 KUAF
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Making 'Mother Earth' a shareholder for better business outcomes

By Daniel Caruth,
Rogelio Garcia ContrerasLaurence Hare
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:59 PM CDT

In the 4th season of Points of Departure, a series from Arkansas Global Changemakers and KUAF, hosts Laurence Hare and Rogelio Garcia Contreras are looking at the business of sustainability.
In this excerpt from the podcast, they talk with Martin Wolf, a chemist and the Director of Sustainability and Authenticity at Seventh Generation. Wolf explains his nature-centered approach to business and helps Laurence and Rogelio put the role of companies in addressing climate change into perspective.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
Laurence Hare
