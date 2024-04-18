© 2024 KUAF
'Fat Ham:' To be, or not to be, 'Hamlet'

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:41 PM CDT
The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fat Ham” possesses a familiar dramatic ingredient. The protagonist, Juicy, is visited by his dead father at a barbecue. The ghost asks for his murder to be avenged by his son. But this isn’t a reboot of Hamlet- Juicy is very aware of the Shakespearean tragedy and wants to break the cycle of violence and trauma. The Arkansas premiere of James Ijames ‘ “Fat Ham” is taking place through May 12 at TheatreSquared. This week, Monteze Freeland, the director, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about the production.

Ozarks at Large TheatreArts and CultureShakespeare
