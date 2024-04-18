'Fat Ham:' To be, or not to be, 'Hamlet'

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fat Ham” possesses a familiar dramatic ingredient. The protagonist, Juicy, is visited by his dead father at a barbecue. The ghost asks for his murder to be avenged by his son. But this isn’t a reboot of Hamlet- Juicy is very aware of the Shakespearean tragedy and wants to break the cycle of violence and trauma. The Arkansas premiere of James Ijames ‘ “Fat Ham” is taking place through May 12 at TheatreSquared. This week, Monteze Freeland, the director, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk about the production.