Hill Magazine offers students a chance to showcase graphic design and longform reporting skills

The University of Arkansas student media covers a lot of… well, media formats. The newspaper — the Arkansas Traveler — has a strong legacy dated back to 1906. Folks in northwest Arkansas can tune their radio dials to 88.3 to catch KXUA, the student radio station featuring college DJs and their current music obsessions. But one outlet that tends to get undervalued is Hill Magazine, a longform magazine that produces 2 issues a year. Earlier this month, the editor in chief Victoria Hernandez, senior graphic designer Erika Fredricks, and associate editor Lainey Richardson joined me in the Firmin Garner Performance studio to discuss the magazine and the latest issue. Victoria says she finds herself often having the conversation to remind people that the magazine exists as a student media.