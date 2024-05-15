The Diana Project celebrates pollinator month with volunteer events

Late last year, we heard from Shawn Hunter, the leader behind the Diana Project– an organization dedicated to raising awareness of Arkansas’ State Butterfly, the Diana Fritillary.

Last week, Hunter caught up with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis at the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about Pollinator Month– which is coming up in June. Hunter says a lot has happened for the Diana Project in 2024, including an exciting collaboration with the Nature Conservancy.