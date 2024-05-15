© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

The Diana Project celebrates pollinator month with volunteer events

By Jack Travis
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:22 PM CDT
A Diana Fritillary feeds on a purple coneflower.
Adobe Stock
A Diana Fritillary feeds on a purple coneflower.

Late last year, we heard from Shawn Hunter, the leader behind the Diana Project– an organization dedicated to raising awareness of Arkansas’ State Butterfly, the Diana Fritillary.

Last week, Hunter caught up with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis at the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about Pollinator Month– which is coming up in June. Hunter says a lot has happened for the Diana Project in 2024, including an exciting collaboration with the Nature Conservancy.

Ozarks at Large Conservation Volunteering
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
