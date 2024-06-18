Emma Willis discusses preserving Black history in northwest Arkansas

In this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Emma Willis to discuss an extraordinary project to establish the first Black Historic District in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Emma, the founder of Impact Period and a leading representative of the NWA Black Heritage organization, shares her journey working on this historic project. She delves into the rich history of African Americans in northwest Arkansas, the significance of preserving this history, and the community-driven efforts behind the project.