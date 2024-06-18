© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Emma Willis discusses preserving Black history in northwest Arkansas

By Randy Wilburn
Published June 18, 2024 at 2:50 PM CDT
I Am Northwest Arkansas

In this episode of I am Northwest Arkansas, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Emma Willis to discuss an extraordinary project to establish the first Black Historic District in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Emma, the founder of Impact Period and a leading representative of the NWA Black Heritage organization, shares her journey working on this historic project. She delves into the rich history of African Americans in northwest Arkansas, the significance of preserving this history, and the community-driven efforts behind the project.

Black History
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
