Local artists host Songwriters in the Round at Meteor Guitar Gallery
On Thursday evening, June 20, four northwest Arkansas-based songwriters will perform at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. This performance is one of a series of concerts hosted by Lacy Hampton and "Songwriter’s in the Round", a recently formed collective of local songwriters and musicians who meet once a month to showcase their work. This Thursday’s show will feature artists Eric Spahn, Josh Noren, Jordan Lucas and Charlie Mellinger.