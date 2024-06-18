© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Local artists host Songwriters in the Round at Meteor Guitar Gallery

By Sophia Nourani
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:02 PM CDT

On Thursday evening, June 20, four northwest Arkansas-based songwriters will perform at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. This performance is one of a series of concerts hosted by Lacy Hampton and "Songwriter’s in the Round", a recently formed collective of local songwriters and musicians who meet once a month to showcase their work. This Thursday’s show will feature artists Eric Spahn, Josh Noren, Jordan Lucas and Charlie Mellinger.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsMusic
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Related Content