Walton Arts Center accepting work for fourth annual local art exhibit

The Walton Arts Center is now accepting submissions for their fourth annual "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" group art exhibition. Curated by local artist Kathy Thompson, the exhibit will feature and celebrate works exclusively from Northwest Arkansas visual artists. Sophia Nourani speaks with curator Kathy Thompson and executive director Jason Smith about the exhibition and what artists should know before submitting their work.

Artists from all visual art mediums, over the age of 18 (or with parental consent) and from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after January 1, 2023. The exhibition is unthemed and seeks to be a celebration of the talented artists who call Northwest Arkansas home. Artists may submit up to two works for consideration. The submission deadline is Thursday, August 1, 2024. You can submit your application online here.