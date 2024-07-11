Museum of Eureka Springs Art officially opens

"My name is Lucilla Garrett and I am one of the founding five board members of the Museum of Eureka Springs Art — and I'm delighted you're here."

Lucilla Garrett greets us from inside the new 4,000 square foot Museum of Eureka Springs Art located on Kingshighway on the campus of the Eureka Springs Community Center. Garrett said Eureka has been an artist's haven for well over a century. Among 2,000 residents today, she says, are 250 working artists.

"For those who have lived here a little time or a long while, this museum is like going home," she said. "It reflects the artists from years ago whom we didn't know and those living today. The museum reflects the artistic history and incredible talent that gave the community its reputation and continues to do so."

Renovation of the museum facility took over a year to complete, costing an estimated $85,000 including donated materials and volunteer hours. Major donors include the Beard Family Foundation, James and Susan Nelson and Gill and Tracy Hanse.

"We took up the linoleum tile, we polished the concrete, we stained it and sealed it," Garrett said. "We built screens. They are both dividers and walls to exhibit the artwork. We put up track lighting. There are more than 250 spots so we have done a lot of work on the space and people are astounded at how it has transformed into a museum through a great deal of work by volunteers, donors and contributors that helped build this infrastructure."

Large rolling locally fabricated birchwood walls show original paintings, drawings, photographs and tapestries. Pedestals and glass cases hold sculptures and jewelry. Non-displayed items are held in a climate-controlled facility offsite. Garrett said the museum currently has 400 works in the collection representing 150 artists over a 135-year span, reciting a cross-section of historic and known contemporary artists.

"We have the bold strokes of Ken Addington," Garrett said. "We have the expansive mountain landscapes of Glen Swedland. We have the exquisite, refined strokes of Mary Sims. We have the flowing triumphant energy of Glen Gant. We have the intricate weavings and beaded wonders of Eleanor Lux. We have the strong resilient work of Hank Kaminsky. We have the swashbuckling hyperrealism of Drew Gentle. We have the grand nostalgic rhapsodies done by Larry Mansker. We have the surprising cleverness of Sonny Carpenter, the iconic twist of the John Rankine sculpture and we have the infinite intricate details in every Max Elbo."

J.Froelich / KUAF Lucilla Garrett poses with Steve Beacham in the newly opened Museum of Eureka Springs Art.

Garrett said a grand opening held on May 5 drew an enthusiastic crowd.

"We also have a small gift shop, selling things that relate to our community. And we've also had a show of high school artwork which to me was really wonderful because we're beginning to engage with more young artists that will be part of our future."

The museum acquisition team is comprised of co-founder and board president Steve Beacham, co-founder and abstract painter Jim Nelson, and surrealistic painter Jim Walden. Artists or collectors who donate work submit a deed of gift, conveying legal ownership to the museum. Beacham is also a longtime owner and operator of the historic Spring Street Pottery in downtown Eureka.

"Most museums only display a small percentage of the art that they actually own," he said. "And most of the museum's art is actually in storage off site. And part of what I like about that is that as you rotate art, you get a whole new perspective on an artist or different artists."

Beacham said the museum plans to stage all sorts of special events in the future, for example an upcoming show of photo-documentary work by Eureka portrait photographer Susan Storch. FollowMuseum of Eureka Springs Art special exhibitions and incoming collections on Facebook. You can also take a contemplative virtual drone tour produced by White Phoenix Films streaming on the museum's website. Hours are Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.