Sound Perimeter: Cello in Motion

Today's Sound Perimeter includes two journeys of motion and momentum: Gity Razaz’s 'The Strange Highway', racing forward with eight cellos like headlights through shifting landscapes; then a cello quartet in Carlos Gardel’s “Por una cabeza” leaning into tango’s sway, where a heartbeat rhythm meets a bittersweet tune. Together, they reveal the cello’s range, choral and intimate, resonant and lyrical, and how music can carry us through desire, risk and release. Featuring performances by Gity Razaz, Erin Murphy Snedecor and the Galvin Cello Quartet.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.