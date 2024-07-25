Mount Sequoyah hosts night of music and theatre with Willi Carlisle

Tomorrow night, Mount Sequoyah will be hosting a unique concert and showcase with folk singer Willi Carlisle. Coined as a night of protest songs and public theater, proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, or PCRF, and Mount Sequoyah’s Rainbow Art Camp.

While Willi is dedicating his proceeds to the PCRF, Mount Sequoyah will be supporting their Rainbow Art Camp, an after-school art program dedicated to LGBTQ+ teens and young adults. Holly said the program was developed two years ago through Walmart’s Bridging and Belonging grant, but it has become self-sustained and is hoping to grow.

Tomorrow night’s show is taking place at the Mount Sequoyah Center. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. To get tickets, you can visit Mount Sequoyah’s website, or go to Willi Carlisle’s website.