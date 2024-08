A printing press used in the 19th century to create issues of the "Cherokee Advocate" is home after it was repatriated by the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. The U.S. government shut the newspaper down in the early 20th century, and Thomas Gilcrease purchased the press in the 1940s. An official repatriation ceremony took place last week in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. spoke about the occasion.

