Live Session with Fayetteville Public Television, Deadbird

KUAF Public Radio and Fayetteville Public Television have joined together to create a multimedia series of Live Sessions. These sessions both film and record songs and conversations with local and traveling musicians. Today’s excerpt features Deadbird, an Arkansas "doom and sludge" punk band. Sophia Nourani speaks with the band to discuss their 20-plus year career and what’s next for the group.

The song featured in this interview is Sadness Distilled by Deadbird. You can find their band wherever you stream your music. To watch the full session and interview, along with other Live Sessions, you can visit KUAF’s Youtube channel.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!