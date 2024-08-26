© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

The final Abortion Amendment update, why authors want to be published

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Randy DixonKyle KellamsJosie LenoraMatthew Moore
Published August 26, 2024 at 1:55 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, Arkansans will not get the chance to vote on legalizing abortion this November. Also, the Arkansas Department of Finance & Administration sends more than 40,000 letters to registered voters. Plus, the best advice for writers from writers.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.

Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Pryor CenterAbortionBallot InitiativesVotingArkansas Department of Finance and AdministrationBooks
Stay Connected
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
See stories by Randy Dixon
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Related Content