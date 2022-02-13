Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
ballot initiatives
Last Tuesday, voters in Eureka Springs decided several controversial ballot measures and contested City Council races framed by economic and residential…
If Issue 3 is approved, amendments to the Arkansas Constitution would change the process for the submission, challenge and approval of proposed…
Issue 2 asks voters to approve changing term limits for the General Assembly described in Amendment 73 of the Arkansas Constitution. The amendment would…
Issue 1, which was referred to the voters by the Arkansas General Assembly, proposes amending the Arkansas Constitution to make permanent a half-cent…
The Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is providing unbiased election information in an effort to aid voter…
The Open Primaries Arkansas group turned in its signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office yesterday. Their initiative would place an open…
Every 10 years, legislative and congressional districts in Arkansas are shifted based on population. A proposal to change who is in charge of the process…
Each election season, a University of Arkansas agency researches the issues and proposals appearing on the ballot to provide unbiased information to…
Former Arkansas State Supreme Court Justice Annabelle Imber Tuck is against Issue One on the Arkansas ballot this fall. It would place a cap on attorney…
Backers of a new proposed amendment that would expand gambling in Arkansas have filed the measure with the Arkansas Attorney General's office. If the…