International art piece ‘RedBall Project’ comes to northwest Arkansas

Between now and Sunday, Sept. 15, an internationally recognized 250-pound, 15-foot inflatable mobile sculpture work and event called the RedBall Project will be traveling across northwest Arkansas. Considered the longest-running street artwork, the ball is spending an evening in Rogers and one full day in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale and Siloam Springs. In each location, the ball will be wedged into a new pedestrian space or public architectural feature. Sophia Nourani speaks with artist Kurt Perschke before the ball arrived in Arkansas to learn more about the piece.

The MIXD Gallery in Rogers has opened a special exhibition in celebration of the RedBall Project, which will be on view during regular business hours the entire duration of the project's stay in Northwest Arkansas. For a full list and schedule of the RedBall Project’s dates and locations, you can visit local art organization CACHE's (Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange) website.

