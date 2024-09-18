House of Songs celebrates seven years of collaborative songwriting

Sunday afternoon at The Momentary, the House of Songs Bentonville will celebrate seven years of collaborative songwriting in northwest Arkansas. The non-profit came here from Austin, where it was founded by musician, storyteller and filmmaker Troy Campbell. Their concept involves pairing up musicians from different countries, letting them write and then perform new songs, sometimes just 24 hours after the process begins.

