Live Session with Fayetteville Public Library, Idle Valley

KUAF Public Radio has been collaborating with Fayetteville Public Television and other organizations around Fayetteville to produce “Live Sessions” with local and traveling musicians. These sessions both film and record songs and conversations about the artists and their music.

Today’s excerpt of a recent session at Fayetteville Public Library featuring Idle Valley, a local pop-rock group. Sophia Nourani speaks with the band on how they came together, their musical influences and their favorite sandwich shop on Dickson Street. The song featured in this interview is Idle Valley's Girlfriend.

You can find Idle Valley wherever you listen to music. To watch the full session and interview, along with other KUAF Live Sessions, you can visit KUAF’s Youtube channel.

