Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Auralai performs for NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2024: Arkansas Showcase

By Daniel Caruth,
Sophia Nourani
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CDT
Auralai's 2024 NPR Tiny Desk submission, filmed at Fayetteville Public Television.
/
Fayetteville Public Television

For the second year in a row, NPR member stations across Arkansas have collaborated to highlight three national Tiny Desk submissions from the Natural State with a concert at The Hall in Little Rock on Oct. 5. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth speaks with one of the selected bands, Auralai, about how the northwest Arkansas based duo came to participate.

Stay tuned for a filmed live performance and extended interview with Auralai, to air on our YouTube channel.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsArkansas Tiny Desk
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
