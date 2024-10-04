Auralai performs for NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2024: Arkansas Showcase

For the second year in a row, NPR member stations across Arkansas have collaborated to highlight three national Tiny Desk submissions from the Natural State with a concert at The Hall in Little Rock on Oct. 5. Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth speaks with one of the selected bands, Auralai, about how the northwest Arkansas based duo came to participate.

Stay tuned for a filmed live performance and extended interview with Auralai, to air on our YouTube channel.