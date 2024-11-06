© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Listening to Election Day 2024

By Daniel Caruth
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:37 PM CST
Daniel Caruth
/
KUAF

Yesterday, voters across the state turned up to the polls and Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth visited sites in Washington and Benton County to hear from some of those casting their ballots.

We hear from polling sites, including the Bogle Center in Bentonville, the Springdale Civic Center, the Northwest Arkansas Community College Shewmaker Center in Bentonville and the Central Methodist Church in Fayetteville. We also caught up with voters who watched election results roll in at The Odd Soul bar in downtown Springdale.

Ozarks at Large ElectionsArkansas PoliticsVoting
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
