Listening to Election Day 2024

Yesterday, voters across the state turned up to the polls and Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth visited sites in Washington and Benton County to hear from some of those casting their ballots.

We hear from polling sites, including the Bogle Center in Bentonville, the Springdale Civic Center, the Northwest Arkansas Community College Shewmaker Center in Bentonville and the Central Methodist Church in Fayetteville. We also caught up with voters who watched election results roll in at The Odd Soul bar in downtown Springdale.