Sound Perimeter: Fiery Voices

Choral music is powerful because it taps into what makes us human. The need for connection, expression and meaning. Celebrating the transformative power of human voices, today's Sound Perimeter features choir pieces by Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen, Canadian composer Katerina Gimon, Denmark-based acapella choir Koret SORA and the National Choir of Cuba.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can listen to Sound Perimeter on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.