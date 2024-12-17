© 2024 KUAF
Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Transforming lives: How Potter’s House bridges the gap

By Randy Wilburn
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:20 PM CST
I Am Northwest Arkansas

In this excerpt of the I Am Northwest Arkansas podcast, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Shawn Schwartzman, the President and Founder of Potter’s House.

Fayetteville's Potter’s House is more than a thrift store— it’s a beacon of hope and connection, fostering relationships across diverse socioeconomic and cultural groups. Their conversation highlights the importance of proximity and community engagement in addressing poverty, inequality and social disconnection.

Ozarks at Large Podcast
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
