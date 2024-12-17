Transforming lives: How Potter’s House bridges the gap
In this excerpt of the I Am Northwest Arkansas podcast, host Randy Wilburn sits down with Shawn Schwartzman, the President and Founder of Potter’s House.
Fayetteville's Potter’s House is more than a thrift store— it’s a beacon of hope and connection, fostering relationships across diverse socioeconomic and cultural groups. Their conversation highlights the importance of proximity and community engagement in addressing poverty, inequality and social disconnection.