Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville sets cap on rental application fees, pushes effective date to March

By Daniel Caruth
Published December 18, 2024 at 3:02 PM CST
In October, the Fayetteville City Council passed ordinance 6800, which caps the amount a landlord can charge prospective tenants for application and background check fees to $40 - $20 for applications with no background check. The rule, which would be the first of its kind in Arkansas, was introduced by Ward 2 council member Sarah Moore, who says these fees are predatory and can sometimes be as much as $250.

While the law was set to go into effect on January 13th, last week, the city's attorney, Kit Williams, sent a memo to the council asking for the ordinance to be repealed because he believes it could run afoul of state law that prohibits a municipal government from regulating the cost of goods, rentals and services. Last night, the city voted 7-0 to push the rule's effective date back to March 31.

Sarah Moore spoke with Ozarks at Large last week about the ordinance, that conversation took place before this change.

Ozarks at Large HousingFayetteville
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
