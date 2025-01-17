'The Hearts Project' memorializes the pandemic with hand-cut paper hearts

The public health emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic may have ended, but the impact of lives lost will be felt forever. Monica Moore is a local artist whose most recent project captures the emotions and aftermath of the pandemic while honoring those who served and the more than 13,000 Arkansans who passed away.

Her work, The Hearts Project, is currently on display at the Fayetteville Public Library through Feb. 10. It’s comprised of 2,700 hand-cut paper hearts arranged in quilt-like patterns in three 6-foot by 5-foot wooden frames. Each frame represents a different pandemic experience: The first two recognize essential workers, and the last honors a specific life ended by COVID-19.

Moore visited the Carver Center for Public Radio earlier this week to discuss the project with reporter Jack Travis.