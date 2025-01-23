Jones Center receives grant to increase access to facilities, programming
The Jones Center in Springdale has received more than half a million dollars from the Walmart Foundation to increase the community’s access to the space. The $550,000 grant will fund discounted Access for Everyone membership and youth activity scholarships, public programs, and space rental discounts for local nonprofits. Jill Suel is the director of marketing and communications for the Jones Center and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis about the contribution.