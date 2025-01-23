© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Jones Center receives grant to increase access to facilities, programming

By Jack Travis
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:38 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Jones Center

The Jones Center in Springdale has received more than half a million dollars from the Walmart Foundation to increase the community’s access to the space. The $550,000 grant will fund discounted Access for Everyone membership and youth activity scholarships, public programs, and space rental discounts for local nonprofits. Jill Suel is the director of marketing and communications for the Jones Center and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis about the contribution.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Jones CenterWalmart FoundationSpringdaleNonprofits
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content