Lawmakers consider 'Bell to Bell: No Cell' bill

The Arkansas Legislature is considering a bill to cut back on cell phone use in public schools. Sen. Tyler Dees presented a bill in the Senate Education Committee yesterday, Feb. 3. Known colloquially as the “Bell to Bell: No Cell Act,” the bill wouldn’t necessarily prohibit students from having phones on school property but would ban using their phones during school hours. Dees told the committee he is concerned about ongoing research indicating a link between phones and mental health issues.

The law is intentionally written to give schools leeway in how to implement the policy. It also makes exceptions, allowing students to access their phones in an emergency situation or students who need their phones as a disability accommodation. Dees said they have worked on the bill for over a year.