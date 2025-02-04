© 2025 KUAF
Lawmakers consider 'Bell to Bell: No Cell' bill

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:40 PM CST
The Arkansas Legislature is considering a bill to cut back on cell phone use in public schools. Sen. Tyler Dees presented a bill in the Senate Education Committee yesterday, Feb. 3. Known colloquially as the “Bell to Bell: No Cell Act,” the bill wouldn’t necessarily prohibit students from having phones on school property but would ban using their phones during school hours. Dees told the committee he is concerned about ongoing research indicating a link between phones and mental health issues.

The law is intentionally written to give schools leeway in how to implement the policy. It also makes exceptions, allowing students to access their phones in an emergency situation or students who need their phones as a disability accommodation. Dees said they have worked on the bill for over a year.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyArkansas LegislatureTechnologyEducation
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
