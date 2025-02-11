Ashton Byrd performs new single in Firmin-Garner Performance Studio

Ashton Byrd is an Arkansan singer and songwriter enrolled in the UARK music program. With the help of friend and manager Josh Larson, Byrd brought his acoustic guitar to the Firmin-Garner performance studio to perform his newest single and discuss his long history with music.

The song featured in this interview is "Pretending" by Ashton Byrd. You can find the single wherever you stream music. You can find Byrd on Instagram and Facebook.